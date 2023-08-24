Former fine dining restaurant in city centre up for sale

City centre restuarant Le Chardon d’Or, owned by chef Brian Maule for 22 years, has been placed on the market by Joint Administrators Alistair McAlinden and Blair Nimmo through property adviser, Christie & Co.

The listing states: “Occupying a B-listed 1830s building, the restaurant is situated over two floors and can accommodate up to 140 customers across the main restaurant, basement and small bar areas. The former restaurant has been decorated to a very high standard, featuring tasteful décor with a mixture of classic and contemporary elements throughout. The property boasts two fully operating industrial kitchens (one on each floor).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a freehold property with vacant possession in the centre of Glasgow. Due to its size and location, the property could lend itself to various alternative uses and will be of interest to owner occupiers and property investors both locally and nationally.”

Alistair McAlinden, Managing Director at Interpath Advisory and Joint Administrator of the Company, commented: “We are delighted to work with Christie & Co to bring this opportunity to market. The property is a unique prospect for trade investors and developers alike.”