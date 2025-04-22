Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pub on Old Edinburgh Road will relaunch as a new bar and restaurant.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic pub in Bellshill formerly named after Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill will relaunch as a new bar and restaurant in the North Lanarkshire town.

Taking to social media, the new restaurant and bar said: "Something special has arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Say hello to Bellview, Lanarkshire's brand new go-to spot. A stunning restaurant, bar, and function venue serving up mouth-watering meals, private event vibes, and a drinks selection you’ll love.

Bellview

"Oh and did we mention the sun-trap beer garden? Perfect for chilled pints and summer catch-ups.

"Whether you’re after a relaxed dinner, planning a big celebration, or just fancy a proper good night – Bellview’s the place to be.

"Doors opening soon with offers, events and sneak peeks on the way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We reported earlier this month that Cesar’s Irish Bar in Bellshill had announced their sudden closure after being open for almost five years. The pub on Old Edinburgh Road in the North Lanarkshire town described themselves as a modern yet traditional Irish style bar.

They regularly put on live music and screened live sports with their beer garden being a popular spot in the area. Cesar’s Irish Bar was also visited by a host of former Celtic players including John Hartson, George McCluskey and Frank McAvennie.

No date has been announced for the opening of the new bar and restaurant in Bellshill.