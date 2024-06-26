Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chef Gary Townsend has set the opening date for his first solo dining venture. Elements, a neighbourhood fine dining restaurant in Bearsden.

The former head chef at Glasgow’s 3 AA Rosette and Michelin recommended One Devonshire Gardens, brings a wealth of experience from renowned kitchens including L’Enclume, Restaurant Sat Bains and Hibiscus.

A seasoned forager, Gary will be incorporating handpicked ingredients from Loch Lomond and the Trossachs in his menus. Dishes on the debut tasting menu include North Sea cod loin poached in butter and served with cockles, white asparagus, courgette, cod dumpling buttermilk and miso; Scottish lamb saddle featuring shoulder, sweetbread, BBQ gem lettuce, smoked aubergine, and chimichurri before Amalfi lemon and yuzu paired with Perthshire strawberries, preserved elderflower and basil.

The cocktail menu features some local producers and draws inspiration from the four elements, reflecting the restaurant’s name. Earth utilises classic Scottish gin, Downpour, blended with yuzu, lemon, lime and basil. Air includes Devaux Cuvée with red verjus, brambles and honey.

Fire showcases Storywood tequila with mango, habanero and hibiscus and Water incorporates Auchentoshan 12-year-old whisky, Chartreuse Jaune, ginger and lime.

Gary Townsend, opening his first restaurant in his own right, told The Scotsman: “I'm thrilled to be preparing for our official opening. We have had a few setbacks in the renovation process, but that’s given me and my team additional time to ensure everything is just right.

"From sourcing bespoke, hand-thrown ceramics to collaborating with artisan craftspeople for the finishing touches, we are focused on every detail.

"I’ve spent a lot of time working on the dishes and testing exciting flavour combinations, and of course, getting out and about meeting some excellent local suppliers. I can't wait to share all of our stories with our guests soon.”

The 36-cover restaurant has been through a significant refurbishment, with an investment of around £400,000.

The space has smoked oak timber flooring and unique granite tops for the chef’s counter. Darker colours on the walls and oversized mirrors amplify the space and reflect warm lighting throughout.

Seating is crafted with open brass frames and illuminated with warm white lighting, all upholstered in luxurious velvet fabrics.

Elements will be open from Wednesday evening through to Sunday with a seven course tasting menu. Alternatively, there will be a more traditional three-course à la carte menu on offer.

For lunch, there is the addition of a smaller, four-course tasting menu. Additionally, guests have the option to book the Chef's Counter experience, tailored for one to five guests, providing an immersive dining opportunity to observe Gary and his team's craftsmanship up close. Each dining experience can be complemented by a curated paired wine experience.

Elements will open on 11 July. Bookings are now open and can be made on the website.