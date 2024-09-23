Four-course lunch menu showcasing signature cocktails launches at Gary Townsend’s Elements
Elements, one of the latest fine dining establishments to open in Bearsden is launching a four-course lunch menu showcasing its signature namesake cocktails. Earth, Water, Fire and Air will serve as inspiration for the experience centred on premium spirits, seasonal and local produce.
Updated weekly the menu will begin with seasonal canapés followed by warn rustic sourdough with two types of butter or oils. Starters may consist of wild halibut with maitake mushrooms or St Brides duck leg terrine with nashi pear salad. Main courses feature dishes such as wild mushroom ravioli, North Sea pollock fillet with shellfish orzo, and pork belly with black truffle pomme purée, followed by signature desserts such as Valrhona chocolate ganache, caramelised apricot with vanilla, or a selection of artisan cheeses from Mellis Cheesemonger.
The experience is designed to showcase the restaurant’s unique concept with bespoke cocktails with each course with flavours evoking the four elements. These include:
- Earth - utilising premium Scottish gin, Downpour, blended with yuzu, citrus and basil
- Air - features Devaux’s premium Cuvée Champagne, topped with bramble syrup, honey and Minus 8 red verjus
- Fire - showcases Storywood Scottish tequila with mango, guava, habanero and hibiscus
- Water - incorporates Glengoyne 12-year-old single malt, Chartreuse Jaune, ginger and lemon.
Elements is the first solo fine dining endeavour of acclaimed culinary professional Gary Townsend, former head chef of One Devonshire Gardens. The 36-cover restaurant opened in Glasgow’s northwestern suburb Bearsden in July focused on delivering exceptional food and service in a relaxed environment. Its menus are evolving, reflective of seasons and availability, sourcing ingredients from Scotland’s dedicated farmers and producers and ensuring minimal environmental impact.
The experience is priced at £75 for four courses and four premium cocktails and runs exclusively for four weeks between 27 September and 31 October (excluding the week from 16-23 October). Lunch is served Thursday to Saturday from 12-4pm and on Sunday from 12.30-4.30pm. A non-alcoholic offering is also available.
