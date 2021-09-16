Four Glasgow restaurants up for Deliveroo Awards

Four Glasgow restaurants are up for awards.
What is the Deliveroo Awards: The awards celebrate the best restaurants and takeaways across the UK, with 22 awards being dished out to the winners.
Voting is now open for users to choose their winners. The ceremony will be held on November 15, with voting closing on September 27.
What restaurants are nominated:
Best pizza - Oro
Best eco-friendly restaurant - Sprigg
Best salads and bowls - Sprigg
Best newcomer - Salt & Chilli Oriental
Best newcomer - Tuk Tuk
How do I vote: If you want to support one of these Glasgow restaurants, get voting on the Deliveroo website.