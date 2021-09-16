Four Glasgow restaurants up for Deliveroo Awards

Four Glasgow restaurants are in the running to win Deliveroo awards.

Four Glasgow restaurants are up for awards.

What is the Deliveroo Awards: The awards celebrate the best restaurants and takeaways across the UK, with 22 awards being dished out to the winners.

Voting is now open for users to choose their winners. The ceremony will be held on November 15, with voting closing on September 27.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What restaurants are nominated:

Best pizza - Oro

Best eco-friendly restaurant - Sprigg

Best salads and bowls - Sprigg

Best newcomer - Salt & Chilli Oriental

Best newcomer - Tuk Tuk