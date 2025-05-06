Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Italian-American-themed chain will close their doors in the departures lounge at Glasgow Airport.

It has been announced that the much-loved Frankie & Benny’s will close in the departure lounge at Glasgow Airport to make way for a new American diner.

Sanfords will open in the former family-friendly New York Italian restaurant which has been a mainstay in the airport for many years and served customers Monday to Sunday between 03.15 and the last flight.

They currently have premises inside London’s Luton Airport and serve a classic breakfast, pancakes, burgers, sandwiches and much more.

Taking to social media, Glasgow Airport said: “Time to shake things up!

“Introducing Sanfords, an exciting new addition coming soon to our departure lounge. Bringing you unreal milkshakes, delicious burgers and plenty more of those American diner classics that'll have your taste buds singing.

“While we're waving a fond farewell to Frankie & Benny's, we're so excited to welcome Sanfords to our departure lounge.

“Could this be your new pre-fight fuelling spot?”

The news follows an announcement made by Glasgow Airport that they be adding Italian pasta and spritz bar Primo Volo in the airport this summer. The restaurant will be serving Italian sandwiches, pasta and cocktails.