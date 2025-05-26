A free pie and pint for dads on Father's Day at this city centre bar and restaurant

A Glasgow restaurant is offering dads a free pie and a pint this Father’s Day after figures revealed they’re the ones getting left behind when it comes to family celebrations. Figures from Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group saw 56% more bookings for Mother’s Day celebrations than Father’s Day, prompting The Citizen on St Vincent Place to step in to make a bid to level the playing field.

The city centre restaurant, located in the former offices of The Glasgow Citizen newspaper on St Vincent Place, will be dishing out a complimentary steak pie and pint of Tennent’s.

The offer is available exclusively on Sunday 15 June and must be booked in advance via the Restaurant Rewards programme. A spokesperson for The Citizen said: “Every year it’s the same - mums get the fizz, flowers and everything else. Dads? They’re lucky if they get socks.

“We find it’s always the dads that are left behind, so we thought it was about time someone stuck up for them. So, this Father’s Day, we’re putting things right with a proper plate of comfort food and an ice-cold pint, on the house.

“It’s our way of saying cheers to all the dads, grandads, stepdads, and father figures who quietly do the hard graft. They’ve earned it – flaky pastry, gravy and all.”

To learn more and book, head to thecitizenglasgow.co.uk/fathers-day.