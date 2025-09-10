Fried chicken pop-up coming to Yorkhill restaurant and wine bar

Birds Fried Chicken is taking its signature Southern-style fried chicken out of its natural Shawlands habitat and into new, unexpected settings with the launch of Rare Birds - a new series of one-off collaboration dinners with some of the most exciting kitchens around.

The first Rare Birds event will take place on Tuesday 23rd September at Corner Shop in Glasgow’s West End. One of the best food and drink openings of the year so far, Corner Shop’s compact and stylish space will be the backdrop for a stand out menu that brings together Birds’ fried chicken with Corner Shop’s ingredient-led cooking. The theme for this debut is fried chicken meets caviar.

Introducing the concept, they say: “Rare Birds is about mixing high and low, fine and familiar - taking Birds’ crowd-pleasing fried chicken and giving it a twist that only happens once. It’s about unexpected pairings, creative collaborations, and putting great food in the spotlight without overcomplicating it.

“Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Gusbourne Brut Reserve before moving through a menu that balances Birds’ trademark crunch and Corner Shop’s confident touch. Tickets for the set menu are priced at £45 per person. Places can be reserved by emailing Corner Shop with your preferred booking slot of 6pm or 8pm at [email protected].”

Menu

Crispy Chicken Cracker with Smoked Salmon Roe: a delicate golden bite topped with Yarra Valley Caviar, one of Australia’s most respected producers.

Stuffed Chicken Wing with Bomba Rice and Cider-Poached Chorizo: glazed with sherry vinegar and served with Basque cider and sage sauce.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh with Katy Rodger’s Crème Fraîche and Smoked Salmon Roe: Birds signature chicken, brined and expertly fried, paired with cool crème fraîche and caviar.

Chicken Fat Hash Browns & Green Salad: crisp, savoury sides to round out the evening.

This is the first collaboration hosted by Corner Shop, which has earned a reputation for its tight, seasonal take on classic Spanish dishes and stripped-back, stylish interiors. For Birds, it’s the start of a series of creative partnerships designed to bring fried chicken to places you might not expect to find it.

Nick Watkins, co-founder of Birds, said: “Rare Birds is all about doing something we wouldn’t normally do, in places we wouldn’t normally be. Corner Shop has been one of the most exciting openings in Glasgow this year, and the menu we’ve created together is exactly what we had in mind when we started planning this series - comforting and familiar, but with a twist. It’s been a joy to collaborate with the team and Head Chef, Alex Brady and we can’t wait for people to try it!”

Conor McGeady, owner of Corner Shop, added: “We like to keep things simple here, so this collaboration made sense straight away. Birds do what they do brilliantly, and this menu is about letting that shine in a different space. We’re working on some brilliant drink pairings and there might even be a surprise desert available on the night too. It’s going to be fun - one not to be missed!”

Corner Shop, 45 Old Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G3 8RF