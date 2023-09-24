Register
From cheap pints to food deals: The best student discounts available in and around Glasgow

If there is one thing everyone loves, it’s a good discount, and luckily students tend to get an abundance of them.

By Daniel Byron
Published 24th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST

Get your student cards at the ready folks as we take a look at some of the best for those this Freshers’ Week:

1. Innis & Gunn

A pint of Innis & Gunn for a fiver and a free burger at their Taproom on West Nile Street.

2. Malones

Malones on Sauchiehall Lane is doing £2 burgers til Thursday – and 20% off for students if they sign up for their discount at the bar’s website.

3. The Maltman

Chain pubs also do discounts. Greene King pubs and bars – which include The Maltman on Renfield Street – have offers for students through the StudentsBean’s app. The discount is 20% which would make a pint of Guinness £2.98 in Greene King’s closest pub to Caledonian University, Molly Malone’s. Also includes Cooper’s on Great Western Road.

4. The Howgait

The Howgait, just around the corner from Strathclyde University is ideal for a pint after lectures – it also does a student discount and deals where Tennent’s is £2.40.

