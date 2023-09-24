Get your student cards at the ready folks as we take a look at some of the best for those this Freshers’ Week:
1. Innis & Gunn
A pint of Innis & Gunn for a fiver and a free burger at their Taproom on West Nile Street.
2. Malones
Malones on Sauchiehall Lane is doing £2 burgers til Thursday – and 20% off for students if they sign up for their discount at the bar’s website.
3. The Maltman
Chain pubs also do discounts. Greene King pubs and bars – which include The Maltman on Renfield Street – have offers for students through the StudentsBean’s app. The discount is 20% which would make a pint of Guinness £2.98 in Greene King’s closest pub to Caledonian University, Molly Malone’s. Also includes Cooper’s on Great Western Road.
4. The Howgait
The Howgait, just around the corner from Strathclyde University is ideal for a pint after lectures – it also does a student discount and deals where Tennent’s is £2.40.