Copita Mezcal and Tequila Festival celebrates exceptional spirit, with over 50 to sample at Glasgow’s Briggait on April 29th

Since launching in January, Copita Festival organisers have been working on the opening lineup for this new tasting event, and have secured some major players in the mezcal and tequila industry, alongside a group of wonderful artisan producers.

The full Copita lineup can be seen below, and features such stars as Patron, Del Maguey, Tapatio, Madre, Quiquiriqui, El Jimador, Mezcal Union, Ilegal, Derrumbes, Cazcabel, and El Sueño (one of the country’s fastest growing tequilas).

The agave spirits industry was one of the top three fastest growing spirits categories in 202, along with rums and liqueurs, and the Copita team believes the Glaswegian reception to this festival will be just as enthusiastic.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, one of the Copita co-founders Joanna Nethery said: “We love our whisky in Scotland, and why wouldn’t we? It’s ours, it’s rich in history and it has been carefully crafted through processes that Scottish distillers have, thankfully, enshrined throughout the generations.

“The agave spirits industry in Mexico, as well as the actual spirits themselves, draws remarkably similar parallels to that of whisky, with smokey mezcals standing toe-to-toe with the best that our own Islay distilleries have to offer, and not to mention the protected designation of origin status that both categories enjoy globally. The difference is that, especially when it comes to mezcal, the production methods are still overwhelmingly artisanal, with local farmers and Mezcaleros working hand-in-hand to create products that are truly, well, hand crafted.

“We at Copita think this is the perfect event for those who want to explore the unique and interesting cultural heritage of agave spirits, and dare those who enjoy the odd whisky, not to fall in love with the drinks of our Mexican friends.”

Over one of two 3.5 hour sessions, ticket holders will be invited to stroll the market floor of The Briggait and explore the festival tasting stands, sampling responsibly over 50 different expressions of agave-based spirits from Mexico’s top producers, whilst chatting with brand ambassadors who will be on hand to convey their expert knowledge in the field.

There is no token system and no extra charge to sample any of the spirits on offer.

Street food stalls from well-loved local establishments Rafa’s Diner and Baked Pizza al Taglio will be serving up delicious treats to complement your spirits.

A discounted bottle shop operating in the venue for the day by Drinkmonger will allow attendees to take home bottles of anything that particularly piqued their interest on the tasting floor.

The masterclass lineup have also been announced this weekend, with some stars of the agave scene holding classes that are not to be missed. Gabriela Moncada (aka Gaby Agave), agave ambassador for Speciality Brands, will be showcasing rare and unusual styles of Mezcal, including spirits produced outside the Mezcal D.O like Raicilla and Sotol. And Melanie Symonds will be hosting a class and no doubt telling you all about how she fell in love so hard with mezcal when in Mexico, that she had to bring it back home with her by launching her own brand, the wonderful Quiquiriqui.

A team of top bartenders from some of Scotland’s best cocktail bars - The Gate, The Absent Ear, The Locale, Five March and Hoot the Redeemer - will be mixing exclusive and exciting drinks from a pop-up mezcal and tequila cocktail bar on the day.

Each ticket will include one free cocktail or craft beer. Tickets costs £35.00 and include:

• Access to one of the 3.5 hour sessions (12pm - 3.30pm or 4.15pm - 7.45pm)

• Your own official tasting copita to use at the festival and take home with you afterwards

• Festival programme with info on attendees, masterclasses and the history of mezcal and tequila

• Unlimited (responsible) access to the tasting floor, and samples of over 50 tequilas, mezcals, sotols and other agave based spirits on offer, served by their knowledgable brand ambassadors

• One free cocktail or craft beer from the pop up bar

• Two £5 discount vouchers for the on-site bottle shop, operated by Drinkmonger

• Opportunity to access in-depth masterclasses (additional charges apply)

Full list of brands:

Del Maguey, Tapatio, Ilegal, La Higuera, Siete Misterios, Derrumbes, Don Fulano, Ocho, Quiquiriqui, Ojo De Dios, El Sueno, Vivir, Ojo De Tigre, Nixta, Abasolo, Arquiteco, Los Arcos, Cimarron, Picaflor, The Lost Explorer, Cazcabel, Storeywood, Dangerous Don, Don Ramon, El Jimador, Fortaleza, Madre, Arette, Mezcal Union, Kah, Rooster Rojo, Mundo, Zignum, El Rayo, Patron

The team behind Copita are well-versed in the food and drink and events industries, with a founder of The National Whisky Festival of Scotland, owners of Five March and Sylvan restaurants and members of the spirits industry and the live music industry co-founding the festival.

Mezcal is a distilled artisanal spirit made from the agave plant, in fact the name Mezcal means ‘cooked agave’. The smokiness mezcal exhibits when compared to tequila comes from the fact that the plants are roasted in mezcal production, rather than steamed, as they are when making tequila.