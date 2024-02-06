Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diners who arrive at Panang in Glasgow this Galentine’s Day (February 13) wearing pink can receive a 15% discount on their dishes.

And 15% of each bill will be donated to Glasgow Women's Aid, a local charity that provides information, support and temporary refuge for women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fetch diners who attend on Tuesday 13 of February can look forward to a range of delicious Galentine’s cocktails and Mean Girls themed cocktails.

General manager of Panang, Jack Reid said: “Galentine’s Day is a national holiday here at Panang – and we love coming up with exciting themes to celebrate a good old girls night out.

“With the reboot of Mean Girls out last month, we were keen to celebrate the reboot of such an iconic film. We thought what better way than to get Glasgow dressed in pink?

“So get out your coolest pink outfit and come down to get 15% off your bill. It’s all for a worthy cause, Glasgow Women’s Aid is a charity we’re really proud to be raising money for.”

Advertisement

Advertisement