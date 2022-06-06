George Square restaurant given permission for outdoor seating

A popular George Square restaurant has been given the go ahead to have outdoor seating.

Elia, the restaurant which offers authentic Greek cuisine, has been given the green light from Glasgow City Council to use space outside the restaurant as an external drinking/dining zone.

The restaurant has already been operating the terraced area under a temporary licence, between 6am-10pm

The new outdoor drinking and dining area will take up the space which used to be the road, and will be decorated with box planters, filled with real heathers and majoram, and umbrellas.

Pop-up gazebos will also be used to protect customers from the temperamental Glasgow weather.