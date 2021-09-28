The kebab chain has opened in the west end of Glasgow.

Picture: German Donor Kebab

What’s happening? The new German Doner Kebab restaurant, which is located at 2 Byres Road, opened on September 27th, creating in the region of 40 new jobs.

£1 kebab offer: To celebrate the opening, the gourmet kebab chain will be giving away £1 kebabs to all students with a valid student ID on Friday October 1 between 12pm-4pm.

What to expect: German Doner Kebab Glasgow West End will offer a full dine-In experience, plus takeaway with click and collect and delivery will be available through GDK’s delivery partners.

Freshly prepared in front of customers, the kebabs are made using premium meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with signature sauces.

The brand now has over 90 restaurants worldwide as it continues to bring the GDK experience to more locations across the globe.

Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: “Glasgow is our home and holds a special place in our hearts, so we’re delighted to officially open a restaurant on Byres Road and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Glasgow’s West End.

“Since we first opened in the city our kebabs have proven to be a massive hit with the people of Glasgow.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to another part of Glasgow, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”