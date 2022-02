German Doner Kebab has announced it is opening new restaurants in Glasgow, as part of a major expansion.

The Glasgow-based kebab chain has revealed plans to open 78 new restaurants across the UK in 2022, in a move expected to create around 3000 new jobs.

A new drive-thru could open in Glasgow.

The chain will be opening new stores in Aberdeen, Leeds, Stoke and more cities across the UK - including more in Glasgow.