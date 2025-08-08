Passengers travelling through Glasgow Airport can now enjoy a new dining experience, as Sanfords American Diner officially opened its doors today.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the airport’s main departure lounge, Sanfords brings a vibrant slice of Americana to the terminal, offering a family-friendly menu packed with indulgent favourites including burgers, waffles, fried chicken, pizzas, and thick milkshakes.

The opening of Sanfords follows the successful launch of Primo Volo, a stylish Italian café that began welcoming customers in July. Both venues are part of a wider £3.7 million investment programme aimed at transforming Glasgow Airport’s food, beverage, and retail offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Norton, Head of Retail Development at Glasgow Airport, said: “We’re excited to welcome Sanfords to our departure lounge, adding even more variety and energy to our food and beverage line-up.

Glasgow Airport

“Following the fantastic response to Primo Volo, Sanfords continues our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and delivering a modern, welcoming terminal environment.”

Operated by TRGC, one of the UK’s leading travel hub hospitality providers, Sanfords replaces the former Frankie & Benny’s unit and is designed to cater to families, solo travellers, and groups alike. The wider improvement programme also includes:

Enhancements to the Bird & Signet bar and kitchen.

The relocation of the Stack & Still pancake unit.

New Accessorize and Travelex units.

Upgrades to both airside and landside retail spaces, as well as improvements to the departure lounge.

Glasgow Airport is part of AGS Airports which also comprises Aberdeen and Southampton airports. AGS was acquired by one of the world's leading private airport operators, AviAlliance, earlier this year who subsequently announced plans to invest £350 million in the future growth and decarbonisation of AGS over the course of the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new retail developments are part of that investment which will also include a comprehensive transformation of Glasgow Airport’s main terminal building delivering best in class operational and retail facilities for passengers.

The programme will also direct investment into airfield infrastructure and energy efficiency initiatives. Not only will this significantly enhance the passenger experience, it will also ensure the airport is equipped to meet the growing and future demand from both customers and airline partners.