Glasgow Bakeries: 6 neighbourhood bakeries in Glasgow you need to visit

Glasgow has a long-standing history of brilliant bakeries and our reporters are partial to a good roll or pastry. With that in mind, we headed out to find those that we think you should head to.
We’ve scoured right across Glasgow, from the Southside to the City Centre, the East End to the West End and this is what we found.
Keep reading for six bakeries you need to visit around Glasgow right now.
1. Grants the Bakers
Reporter Kaitlin Wraight said: "Grant's is a family owned bakery. It's been there for donkeys years. They do your classic rolls. Cold rolls, hot filled rolls, roll and tattie scone. They have a huge selection of cakes. It's the kind of cakes that you would get in your school dinner. It's very nostalgic. I got a chicken and mayo with salad filled roll. And the prices are really, really decent. You're talking maybe a couple of quid for a roll, which is amazing."
100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA | GW
2. Broken Clock Café & Patisserie
Reporter Liam Smillie said: "Broken Clock make some incredibly artistic and aesthetic baked goods that you'll struggle to find anywhere else in the city. It's almost a shame to eat them - but they pair so well with their specialty tea & coffee." 10 Park Rd, Glasgow G4 9JG | Broken Clock
3. Istanbul Cakes and Baklavas
Reporter Kaitlin Wraight said: "Traditional Turkish sweet treats, essentially. They also have savoury options. You can get meals there and everything. I got baklava, which is a layered pastry dessert made from Filo pastry filled with chopped nuts. Filled with pistachios and either syrup or honey. They had the biggest selection of cakes ever. All really reasonable prices. You can buy them in bulk. You can buy a full tray of baklava. You can buy full cakes. Or you can buy individual slices. It's only a really short walk as well from the town. It's just across the bridge, over the Clyde."
63 Bridge St, Glasgow G5 9JB | GW
4. Deanston Bakery
Reporter Callum McCormack said: "Baking with an incredible cause. Ukranian owner Yuriy Kachak raised £25,000 to support his home country. The Shawlands bakery's baking stands on its own though." 167 Deanston Dr, Glasgow G41 3LP | Deanston Bakery
