Glasgow bakery wins top UK award as it unveils 2022 Halloween range

A Glasgow-based bakery has won a top award, and has unveiled its Halloween range of sweet treats.

Multi award-winning McGhee’s Bakery’s has unveiled its Let’s Celebrate collection of tasty treats, with a revised range of sweet snacks on sale at local stores across Scotland this Halloween.

The new range is unveiled just hours after Glasgow-based McGhee’s won a prestigious UK industry award, being named Bakery Manufacturer of the Year at the National Bakery Industry Awards in London last night (20 October).

Fourth generation Group Financial Controller Aisling McGhee said: “I’m proud to accept this award on behalf of the entire McGhee family involved in the bakery and all our bakers. It’s a team effort and wonderful to be recognised for everyone’s commitment and passion.”

This award comes as the icing on the cake as McGhee’s Family Bakery won Scottish Wholesale Baker of the Year at The Scottish Baker of the Year awards earlier this year.

The popularity of McGhee’s new hand-crafted collection, introduced in 2021 to help consumers celebrate special occasions together, has led to its return one year on with an updated range available for Halloween.

Advertisement

This year’s collection sees empire biscuits and doughnuts updated with a monster and spiderweb decorations. Empire biscuits will be sandwiched with raspberry jam, topped with either orange flavoured icing and a hand piped spider’s web, joined by McGhee’s green monster.

Other Halloween heroes this year are McGhee’s doughnuts filled with toffee caramel and decorated with the same monster and spider’s web to accompany the family line-up. Toffee cake slices with orange or green icing and loaded chocolate orange brownies complete the spooktacular sweet treat collection.

The latest McGhee’s Let’s Celebrate Hallowe’en with McGhee’s range is available now in selected Morrisons, Coop, ScotMid, One-O-One and SPAR stores, and other leading independent retailers and local bakeries, across Scotland.

Managing Director Mr Gordon McGhee, supported by a product development team which includes fourth generation family member Russell McGhee, said: “Everyone at McGhee’s is thrilled that our new Let’s Celebrate collection was such a huge hit in 2021, especially in the way it encouraged families and friends to come together during special occasions.