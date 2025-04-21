Glasgow Bars: 6 Glasgow bars that are brilliant for beer lovers

Glasgow loves it’s beer. From its homegrown heroes like Tennents and West to imported lagers from around the world, Glasgow has plenty to offer when it comes to finding a pint in the city.

Right across the city, there are bars that offer literally hundreds of options for the discerning beer lover to try, we’ve tried to pick out just a few of them that we think are worth trying.

Take a look at 6 bars for beer lovers in Glasgow.

Inn Deep on Great Western Road has over 100 bottled beers to try, making it a brilliant place to find new favourites. 445 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH

1. Inn Deep

You'll find some of the most unique beer combinations in the city if you venture to Koelschip Yard in Strathbungo. 686-688 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2QB

2. Koelschip Yard

Innis and Gunn produce their own great beer, but they aren't afraid to show what else is out there at their two tap room locations in the city.

3. Innis and Gunn

Brel is a paradise for those who are fans of Belgian beers. The bar has plenty on tap and in the fridges, making it a must visit if you know your Dubbels" from your "Saisons". 37-43 Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12 8SJ

4. Brel

