Glasgow Bars and Restaurants: New venue set to open in Strathbungo in Glasgow's Southside
A new venue is getting set to open on at the corner of Pollokshaws Road and Torrisdale Street in the former Halloumi South premises.
Signs have now appeared on the window of the former Greek restaurant in Strathbungo with a yellow and black sign showing the 'Torrisdale Tavern' as a public house.
The popular restaurant which was once visited by Paolo Nutini recently closed their doors with the Torrisdale Tavern set to take over the site.
There is little information available about the new site as of yet, but the new opening will be welcome news to Southside residents as the Tavern will contribute to the vibrant food and drink scene which already exists in Strathbungo.
Local independent shop the Wee Beer Shop took to social media to ask if anyone had any more information about the new premises.
As always, we will keep you up to date as soon as we find out anything about the new opening.
