Glasgow Beer Gardens: 8 of the best beer gardens to try in the city right now

Callum McCormack
News Features Writer

Published 20th Sep 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 11:49 BST

Here are eight of the best beer gardens in Glasgow right now.

Autumn may well be upon us, but there is still the chance to enjoy a nice cold pint out in the fresh air thanks to Glasgow’s incredible selection of beer gardens.

Right across the city, there are a number of spots that cater to those who like to sit with a drink and watch the world go by - with many of Glasgow’s beer gardens also accounting for the Scottish climate with heaters and coverage from the unpredicatable weather.

So take a look at our list of great Glasgow beer gardens and tells us where you’ll be this weekend.

There’s the outdoor bar in front of the venue with a view of the action at The Barras, then our own favourite - the outdoor area alongside The Winged Ox bar. See also their sister bar, The Amsterdam in the Merchant City.

1. Saint Luke’s

The open rooftop terrace by the Clyde has impressive views of local landmarks including the Finnieston Cran’ and The Hydro.

2. Red Sky Bar

The Merchant City favourite opens out to tables on the street opposite City Halls

3. Bar 91

The Kong rooftop Garden in the Royal Exchange Square

4. The Kong rooftop Garden in the Royal Exchange Square

