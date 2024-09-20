Glasgow Beer Gardens: 8 of the best beer gardens to try in the city right now

Autumn may well be upon us, but there is still the chance to enjoy a nice cold pint out in the fresh air thanks to Glasgow’s incredible selection of beer gardens.
Right across the city, there are a number of spots that cater to those who like to sit with a drink and watch the world go by - with many of Glasgow’s beer gardens also accounting for the Scottish climate with heaters and coverage from the unpredicatable weather.
So take a look at our list of great Glasgow beer gardens and tells us where you’ll be this weekend.
1. Saint Luke’s
There’s the outdoor bar in front of the venue with a view of the action at The Barras, then our own favourite - the outdoor area alongside The Winged Ox bar. See also their sister bar, The Amsterdam in the Merchant City. | Saint Luke’s
2. Red Sky Bar
The open rooftop terrace by the Clyde has impressive views of local landmarks including the Finnieston Cran’ and The Hydro. | Radisson Red
3. Bar 91
The Merchant City favourite opens out to tables on the street opposite City Halls | Bar 91
4. The Kong rooftop Garden in the Royal Exchange Square
The Kong rooftop Garden in the Royal Exchange Square | Kong
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.