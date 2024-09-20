Glasgow Beer Gardens: 8 of the best beer gardens to try in the city right now

Autumn may well be upon us, but there is still the chance to enjoy a nice cold pint out in the fresh air thanks to Glasgow’s incredible selection of beer gardens.

Right across the city, there are a number of spots that cater to those who like to sit with a drink and watch the world go by - with many of Glasgow’s beer gardens also accounting for the Scottish climate with heaters and coverage from the unpredicatable weather.

So take a look at our list of great Glasgow beer gardens and tells us where you’ll be this weekend.

1 . Saint Luke’s There’s the outdoor bar in front of the venue with a view of the action at The Barras, then our own favourite - the outdoor area alongside The Winged Ox bar. See also their sister bar, The Amsterdam in the Merchant City. | Saint Luke’s

2 . Red Sky Bar The open rooftop terrace by the Clyde has impressive views of local landmarks including the Finnieston Cran’ and The Hydro. | Radisson Red

3 . Bar 91 The Merchant City favourite opens out to tables on the street opposite City Halls | Bar 91

4 . The Kong rooftop Garden in the Royal Exchange Square The Kong rooftop Garden in the Royal Exchange Square | Kong