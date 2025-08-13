The Met Office is predicting highs of 28°C in Glasgow today, making the city reach temperatures similar to that as the popular Balearic Island holiday destination, according to weather forecasts.

The Met Office said of Strathclyde: “Mainly dry and sunny and becoming very warm or hot. Some sea breezes keeping it fresher at times on the coast. Isolated heavy showers possible later in the afternoon, mainly over the hills. Maximum temperature 28 °C.”

Glasgow benefits from plenty of great beer gardens situated around the city, making it the perfect place to enjoy the sun. From West End hideaways on Ashton Lane to brewery led beer gardens right on Glasgow Green. It is correct to say that the city has a wealth of options.

Now with temperatures set to soar, these Glasgow beer gardens should be your go-to.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the best beer gardens right across the city where you can pick up a pint and refresh.

1 . WEST Brewery The Templeton Building is one of the most distinctive and handsome constructions in the city so take the chance to lounge outside it with a chilled pint of Saint Mungo. 15 Binnie Place, Glasgow G40 1AW. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . Drygate Craft beers, ale flights, bar snack and fresh air beside the Drygate brewery. Your pint of Tennents won't get much fresher given you're right at the brewery. 85 Drygate, Glasgow G4 0UT. | Drygate

3 . The Rum Shack With temperatures reaching near tropical levels, The Rum Shack is a great option. It is Glasgow's original Caribbean bar, kitchen and venue. Over 100 different Rums sourced from all over the world, cocktails and Caribbean beers can be found here. 657-659 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AB. | Contributed