Glasgow classics and ones to watch according to The List's new food and drink guide

As The List hits its 40th birthday, their commitment to wide-ranging coverage of the food and drink scene in Scotland continues with the launch of Eat & Drink 365 Glasgow, which will be available for free with The Scotsman on Saturday 18 October and from all good List stockists from Monday 20 October.

As with Eat & Drink 365 Edinburgh, published in May, the new guide consists of some 50 ‘TipLists’ containing suggestions and recommendations across different topics, styles of cuisine and areas of the city.

These have been compiled by an in-house team of experienced researchers and reviewers, drawing not just from the month-by-month coverage of the city’s restaurants, cafés, bars and food spots that have appeared in the magazine since its relaunch in 2022, but also the background of the long-standing Eating & Drinking Guide, which launched in 1994 and remained an annual favourite with the general public, visitors and the local hospitality trade for 25 years.

Continuing that tradition with an emphasis on well-informed, independent selections based on insights from a team well-versed in what’s happening in different parts of the city, the new guide aims to offer handy recommendations, tips and pointers to eating out across the city, its cuisines and the full price range from street food to fine dining.

Donald Reid, Food & Drink Editor at The List introduces the guide saying: “A brand-new eating & drinking guide from the folk at The List, Eat & Drink 365 Glasgow helps you navigate round nearly 400 city venues using handy TipLists with suggestions and recommendations in different categories, themes and area round-ups.

“Where can I grab a bite near Kelvingrove? Best spot for a drink in the Merchant City? Any tips on good plant-based dining? In print and online, you’ll find knowledgeable local advice on all the restaurants, diners, cafés, bar and pubs worth knowing about, from old favourites to new discoveries, organised into 50 practical, informative TipLists offering comprehensive coverage of all that’s worth enjoying about Glasgow’s vibrant food and drink scene, every day of the year.”

The List’s writers have chosen their recommendations of six Glasgow classics and six emerging ones to watch.

1 . Crabshakk Finnieston Crabshakk are masters at the casual yet expert take on Scottish seafood. After a refurb in 2025, seating is as much stools as chairs, focusing minds on the well-handled dishes involving the likes of sardines, octopus and whole fish. Crabshakk changed the way Glasgow does seafood, and very few have managed to do it as well. 1114 Argyle Street, crabshakk.co.uk. | Crabshakk Finnieston

2 . The Butterfly and The Pig Set in a lovely Georgian townhouse, the long-standing Butterfly has restaurant and bar on the lower-ground floor, separate tea room upstairs. It’s charmingly old-school, blending cosy country pub with theology department staffroom. There’s live music most nights on its wee stage, and they serve great Scottish-leaning comfort food in both bar and restaurant. 151–153 Bath Street, thebutterflyandthepig.com. | Supplied

3 . Cafe Gandolfi Old enough to have its own historic trail plaque, Gandolfi serves up an abiding menu of Scottish classics and modern riffs on our national produce. It was opened in 1979 by photographer Iain Mackenzie, who commissioned Glasgow School of Art graduate Tim Stead to create the distinctive furniture that still impresses today. 64 Albion Street, cafegandolfi.com. | Cafe Gandolfi

4 . Mother India The matriarch of Glasgow curryhouses, specialising in homestyle Punjabi cooking for over three decades, and spreading the love to four venues in town. The corner multi-storey tenement is the spiritual home, opening up in Finnieston decades before the area got food-trendy. Two things remain constant: that beautiful wood-panelled dining room on the first floor, and the exceptional North Indian food. 28 Westminster Terrace, motherindia.co.uk. | Mother India