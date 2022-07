Two Glasgow breweries have joined Lidl’s Scottish Craft Beer Festival.

Drygate Brewing and West Brewery - as well as Dumbarton-based Loch Lomond Brewery - are joining Lidl’s Scottish Craft Beer Festival for its latest line-up, with beers from just £1.49.

Drygate Brewing’s Seven Peaks (3.9% ABV) and West Brewery’s West Black (4.6% ABV) will both be on sale as part of the festival.

They are available across all Lidl Scottish stores now, and available while stocks last.