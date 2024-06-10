Glasgow Businesses For Sale: 8 pubs in and around Glasgow listed for sale or lease

Many well known pubs in and around Glasgow are currently listed for sale or lease on the market with there being plenty of great business opportunities.

Pubs play an important part in the heart of communities across the country, and if you are someone who has always fancied becoming a pub owner, look no further than this list.

From well-established pubs that we all know to some hidden gems, here are eight pubs listed on the market in Glasgow just now.

1 . The Park Bar Graham and Sibbald are seeking offers of over £75,000 for The Park Bar on Argyle Street in Finnieston. The Park Bar has been serving the residents of Glasgow and visitors for over 120 years and is a very popular pub.

2 . The Woodcutter The Woodcutter on Merry Street in Motherwell was listed for sale at the end of May 2024. The long-standing pub has been operated by the same family for over 50 years and is listed for sale for an asking price of £150,000.

3 . The Waverley The Waverley can be found on the Main Street in Wishaw and includes a lounge bar, televisions and a jukebox. The pub is currently listed for sale on the market for £250,000.

4 . Brechin's Bar Brechin's Bar in Govan is a popular spot with people on a subcrawl as it is only a stone's throw away from Govan subway station. It currently listed for sale by Christie & Co for £225,000.