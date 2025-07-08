Scottish Thistle Awards 2025: 20 Glasgow events, businesses and people shortlisted for Scottish Thistle Awards

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:28 BST

20 businesses, events and individuals across Glasgow and beyond have made the shortlist of Scotland’s top tourism and events industry awards.

The awards celebrate excellence, collaboration and innovation within Scotland’s tourism and events industries. Past winners credit the awards with boosting their business, increasing enquiries and inspiring staff.

Delivered by VisitScotland, in partnership with regional awards programmes, the Scottish Thistle Awards combines five regional awards and a national final – which is sponsored by Abbey: The Destination Experts – part of the Abbey Group, a collection of travel companies specialising in inbound tourism to the UK & Ireland.

VisitScotland Regional Director Lynne Cooper said: “Having such a strong representation from the Glasgow area in the regional finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards is a fantastic reflection of the quality found across the region.

“Being recognised by the Scottish Thistle Awards, means tourism businesses are considered some of the best in the country. The awards help to ensure that tourism, and the individuals who work in the industry, are praised for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities.

“They showcase the collaboration and innovation that drives this industry. I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck at the West of Scotland Thistle Awards.”

Read on to see who has been shortlisted for the awards.

Piper Whisky Bar - Best Bar or Pub

1. The Piper Whisky Bar

Piper Whisky Bar - Best Bar or Pub | The Piper Whisky Bar

Macintosh at the Willow - Best Community Tourism & Events Initiative - sponsored by The Sun

2. Mackintosh at the Willow

Macintosh at the Willow - Best Community Tourism & Events Initiative - sponsored by The Sun | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

Elements - Best Eating Experience

3. Elements

Elements - Best Eating Experience | Paul Winch-Furness

Mharsanta - Best Eating Experience

4. Mharsanta

Mharsanta - Best Eating Experience | Kaitlin Wraight

