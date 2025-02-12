Glasgow chef awarded the title of National Burger Chef of the Year

A win for Glasgow at the National Burger Chef of the Year competition, part of the National Burger Awards 2025.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night saw 16 chefs from a range of the UK’s best burger joints compete in a live cook-off, combining the ingredients of the awards’ sponsors to create their ultimate technical burger. Nick Watkins of El Perro Negro impressed judges with a creation called the Bacon and Cheese Picante and was crowned National Burger Chef of the Year. Watkins is no stranger to the event, having claimed National Burger of the Year in 2019 and again in 2021.

Nick will feature at the fire-cooking barbecue extravaganza, Meatopia, which will make its Scottish debut at SWG3 in Glasgow from June 6 to 8. He will showcase skills alongside Robin Aitken of Margo, Danny Carruthers of Sebb’s, Craig Nelson of Ox and Finch and Sandy Browning of Ka Pao.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Parker, co-founder and head chef of Celentano’s in Glasgow, will also feature. A regular at Meatopia, Parker honed his craft under the renowned Robin Gill in London, where he led acclaimed restaurants such as The Dairy and Darby’s before returning to Glasgow to establish his own celebrated venture.

Meanwhile, a burger brand with multiple sites across London scooped the top prize at this year’s National Burger Awards, winning National Burger of the Year at the 11th annual competition.

Stewart Down of Black Bear Burger – which has sites in Exmouth Market, Brixton, Victoria, Canary Wharf, Shoreditch and Camden – wowed a panel of industry judges with his signature creation, seeing off competition from 15 other finalists.

Down’s Miso Bacon Burger featured two 45-day aged beef patties, cheese, smoked bacon, miso butter mayo and onion, sandwiched between a bespoke sesame seed bun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Watkins will take place at Meatopia at SWG3 | Meatopia

The win follows the chef-owner’s success at the 10-year anniversary Champion of Champions event last September, where he was presented with the Bloggers’ Choice Award.

“I was pretty surprised,” says Down. “We’ve competed two times before – came third last year and won the Bloggers’ Choice Award after that, but this was the one we wanted.

“We’ve been going for over seven years and this is recognition, as we’ve been so focused on doing burgers the best we possibly can. To come here and get something like this is pretty special. This changes things. We’ve seen the past winners, and they are big, impressive names. To be up there with the likes of them is amazing.”

Roddy Burger and Smiths of Bourton came second and third in the Signature category, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition also saw finalists participate in a Technical round, requiring them to make the ultimate burger from a selection of sponsor ingredients in a bid to be named National Chef of the Year. This year’s Technical winner was Nick Watkins of El Perro Negro.

Fat Hippo stole the show in the Plant-Based category, with chef Rob Macdonald’s Sloppy Faux creation – featuring a plant-based sloppy faux mix, pickleback chipotle slaw and BBQ sauce – taking home the crown.

Another big win went to Dan Gover of Mollie’s, whose signature burger, The New Yorker, received the Bloggers’ Choice Award.

This year also saw the return of the Freakshake Challenge, with Leo Ferenc of Leonati Street Food winning Freakshake of the Year. His Shake My Sweet Burger incorporated milk, sugar, cream, fruit juice, chocolate, syrups, cake and various sweets and savoury snacks for decoration.

The National Burger Awards 2025 took place at Big Penny Social in London on Tuesday, 11 February. Organised by Dine Out magazine and hosted by Christian Stephenson, aka DJ BBQ.