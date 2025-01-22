Glasgow chef Jimmy Lee creates first-ever haggis katsu curry for Burns Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deliveroo has challenged Chef Jimmy Lee, owner of Scottish-owned restaurant Salt & Chili Oriental, to create the first-ever ‘Haggis Katsu Curry’

In celebration of Burns Night, Deliveroo has challenged renowned TV and TikTok trending Chef Jimmy Lee, owner of the award-winning Salt & Chilli Oriental in Glasgow, to create a culinary masterpiece that marries the flavours of Scotland and the Far East.

Introducing the first-ever 'Haggis Katsu Curry' - a new Japanese-Scottish fusion dish inspired by a traditional Chicken Katsu Curry.

Created and developed by Chef Jimmy Lee exclusively for Deliveroo to mark the traditional Scottish occasion, the ‘Haggis Katsu Curry’ - guaranteed to make taste buds sing - switches out chicken for locally reared and sourced mountain* ‘haggis’ tossed in light and crunchy panko breadcrumbs, served alongside a gently spiced Katsu curry sauce on a bed of fluffy jasmine rice.

From Friday, 24th to Sunday, 26th January 2025, customers based in Glasgow can come together to celebrate the special moment by trying the all-new Katsu dish with a Burns Night twist from local heroes, Salt & Chilli Oriental for just £5.50 via Deliveroo to honour the life and poetry of beloved bard, Robert Burns from the comfort of their homes.

Chef Jimmy Lee expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "Partnering with Deliveroo to create the 'Haggis Katsu Curry' has been a fantastic experience. It's a bonnie way to bring together the best of both worlds - Scottish tradition and culinary flair to pay homage to an important date in our country's calendar. We hope our customers will be as excited to tuck in and try something different this Burns Night."

Ollie Marriage, Regional Manager of Scotland at Deliveroo, added: “When it comes to Burns Night, our Scottish customers have come to expect the unexpected from Deliveroo, cooking up everything from Haggis Burritos by Fresh Mex to ‘Pad Haggis’ by Ting Thai - so we are back again to bring you another dish with a twist that will be the talk of the toon!

“We’ve challenged much-loved Chef Jimmy Lee from Salt & Chilli Oriental to create an innovative dish that pays homage to Scotland and our vibrant food scene in one go. The 'Haggis Katsu Curry’ aims to help friends and family enjoy this traditional Scottish moment at home together and generate some interesting discussion at the dinner table.”