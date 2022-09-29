Glasgow chef Julie Lin named as finalist for the UK’s Female Chef of the Year

Votes are now open for the award, and a Glasgow chef is in the running.

The shortlist for the SquareMeal award for Female Chef of the Year awards 2022 has been revealed and Julie Lin, of Julie’s Kopitiam and Ga Ga, has made the list.

The award was introduced by thhe wesbite to readdress the balance as with many professions across the UK, women are hugely underrepresented in the world of cheffing.

The award was first launched in 2018 to celebrate the contribution female chefs are making to the UK restaurant industry, with only 17% of chef positions taken up by women in 2017.

Last year Sally Abe of The Pem won the awards, and previous other winners include Angela Harnett in 2018 and Skye Gyngell in 2019.

Votes are now open for the 2022 nominees, which include Anna Haugh, Monica Galetti and Selin Kiazim as well as Julie.

Advertisement

Of her nomination, Julie said: “I was thrilled and feel lots of gratitude to even be recognised in that category. It’s an amazing feeling and so nice to be nominated among so many people that I consider to be my heros. I still feel a bit like a beginner in this industry as there’s lots to learn. Being celebrated always feels surreal but I am very happy. It’s nice to see women being given so much more recognition within the industry and I do think it is helping to create more of a balance in our field.”

Speaking at the awards last year, Cellar Master from sponsors Champagne AYALA, Caroline Latrive, said: “We are so proud to be part of the AYALA ala SquareMeal Female Chefs Award. We want to shine a light on the outstanding work female chefs are doing both in their kitchens and in the community at large.”