4 . Exciting plans for the future

"I was an economist and worked in property in my old career before this. One of my jobs was to look at how areas can change over time and who's living there, what jobs they have. So I was actually able to cheat a wee bit and look at the demographic of the area and work out where most Scottish expats were living. It just so happened to be both Islington and Wandsworth in the south. So, because I'm north based, I've chose Islington as the first site. Over time, we'd like to try and open a South London one as well, as well as a Scottish one. Hopefully Edinburgh this year will be the second site and then South London next year. The reason for this one is partly because I live here but also because there's a really strong Scottish community here. It's also a five or ten minute walk from Kings Cross where there are a lot of people coming in from Edinburgh, an extra 10 minutes to Euston coming from Glasgow. So you've got a good strong Scottish input here." | Auld Hag