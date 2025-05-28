Glasgow chef Gregg Boyd fulfilled a long-held dream by opening a Scottish food and drink shop in North London. Long queues have formed outside Auld Hag, named in honour of haggis, neeps and tatties the first dish he made as a lockdown experiment to test the market in the capital for Scottish food.
I headed on down to the big smoke to catch up with Gregg to find out a bit more about the Auld Hag and plans for the future.
1. Gregg Boyd
"The idea of the shop itself is that there's nothing like it in London. I think there's a lot of Scots living in London who miss a taste of home. There's also a lot of tourists who are interested in Scottish foods but don't necessarily know a lot about it. So what I've tried to do here is combine maybe what people miss if it's a morning roll, empire biscuit or a can of Irn Bru with people who are discovering Scottish food for the first time." | Auld Hag
2. Champions of Scottish produce
"We wanted to focus on quality. Everything being baked on site, getting produce in from areas of Scotland that people may not even know is producing stuff, whether it be coffee roasted in Skye, chocolate made in the East End of Glasgow, beautiful smoked fish from the Highlands and we've got some fantastic cheese from the borders. So it's trying to take a wee bit of
everything from across Scotland to showcase the very best produce." | Auld Hag
3. Early beginnings
"We started in a market four years ago just selling haggis. I mean that was the idea at the start was to do Haggis, neeps and tatties change people's perception of what Haggis is. That was quite a tough sell in forty degree heat in the middle of summer. But people are always keen to try something different in London. I think when that worked to an extent, we tried to add a wee bit more each year. So we got a second market
stall and then we started doing popups and events. We started working with the Scottish Government, we started working with other businesses and then once we got to enough following, we took the leap and opened the shop basically." | The Auld Hag Photo: Haggis poutine
4. Exciting plans for the future
"I was an economist and worked in property in my old career before this. One of my jobs was to look at how areas can change over time and who's living there, what jobs they have. So I was actually able to cheat a wee bit and look at the demographic of the area and work out where most Scottish expats were living. It just so happened to be both Islington and Wandsworth in the south. So, because I'm north based, I've chose Islington as the first site. Over time, we'd like to try and open a South London one as well, as well as a Scottish one. Hopefully Edinburgh this year will be the second site and then
South London next year. The reason for this one is partly because I live here but also because there's a really strong Scottish community here. It's also a five or ten minute walk from Kings Cross where there are a lot of people coming in from Edinburgh, an extra 10 minutes to Euston coming from Glasgow. So you've got a good strong Scottish input here." | Auld Hag
