Glasgow city centre betting shop to be turned into restaurant
A former William Hill betting office in Glasgow city centre is to be turned into a restaurant, after a planning application was approved.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:59 am
Mario Simeone successfully applied to turn the betting shop at 44 St Enoch Square into a restaurant with outdoor seating.
The restaurant will be operating between 8am and 11pm.
No details are included about what the restaurant will offer.