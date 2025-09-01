Glasgow City Centre Chinese: 6 of the best Chinese restaurants in Glasgow city centre for September

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:26 BST

Explore six of the best Chinese restaurants in Glasgow city centre this September for an unforgettable dining experience.

Glasgow loves Chinese food and the city centre is jam-packed with some incredible options. We’ve taken a look at those in and around the town to find the best options.

Whether you prefer more traditional fare or like to push the boat out with something a bit more experimental, there will be an option in Glasgow city centre.

Keep reading to find 6 of the best Chinese restaurants in Glasgow City Centre to try this September.

Ho Wong is a Glasgow institution that have been serving the people of the city since 1986. The restaurant has a great selection of dishes on offer from their a'la carte and banquet-style sharing menus. Pictured is their outstanding starter selection that includes spare ribs with capital sauce, salt and chilli king prawns & chicken satay. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ.

1. Ho Wong

Ho Wong is a Glasgow institution that have been serving the people of the city since 1986. The restaurant has a great selection of dishes on offer from their a'la carte and banquet-style sharing menus. Pictured is their outstanding starter selection that includes spare ribs with capital sauce, salt and chilli king prawns & chicken satay. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ.

Zhima is one of Glasgow's newest Chinese restaurants but has already left its mark on the city with plenty of people heading to the new city centre spot to sample traditional flavours with a modern twist. 35 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2ER.

2. Zhima

Zhima is one of Glasgow's newest Chinese restaurants but has already left its mark on the city with plenty of people heading to the new city centre spot to sample traditional flavours with a modern twist. 35 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2ER.

Serving handmade dim sum and traditional Cantonese food this restaurant located on West NIle Street is a favourite amongst Glaswegians. Why not order the spicy sichuan scallops fro the Isle of Barra. 69 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2QB.

3. Dim Sum

Serving handmade dim sum and traditional Cantonese food this restaurant located on West NIle Street is a favourite amongst Glaswegians. Why not order the spicy sichuan scallops fro the Isle of Barra. 69 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2QB.

Over the years the restaurant has welcomed a number of famous faces which includes the likes of Mick Jagger, Billy Connolly and Samuel L Jackson. Their chicken satay and lamb with spring onions are two of their standout dishes. 50 West Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RA.

4. Amber Regent

Over the years the restaurant has welcomed a number of famous faces which includes the likes of Mick Jagger, Billy Connolly and Samuel L Jackson. Their chicken satay and lamb with spring onions are two of their standout dishes. 50 West Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RA.

