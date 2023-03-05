GQ magazine say these two Glasgow spots are among the best for food and drink in the UK.

GQ magazine’s food and drink awards will see some of the leading lights in UK hospitality honoured at a glittering award ceremony. Glasgow will be represented by One Michelin Star rated Unalome by Graeme Cheevers in the restaurant category, while Absent Ear will compete for the best bar title.

Other Scottish talent in the mix for the awards includes The Palmerston in Edinburgh, nominated in the Best Breakthrough category, and Gleneagles Townhouse, also in the capital, nominated for Best Hotel.

Both Glasgow nominees are no stranger to award nights. Unalome won their star from Michelin within a year of opening and has been hailed as one of the most impressive fine dining restaurants in Scotland.

Absent Ear, the city centre speakeasy was inspired by stories of Vincent Van Gogh. It was recently named in the UK’s 50 Best Cocktail Bar list alongside another innovative Glasgow bar, Lunar in the Southside.

The ninth edition of GQ Food & Drink Awards, produced in partnership with Veuve Clicquot and Belvedere Vodka, is “a celebration of good, sustainable food and front-of-house service done right” that crowns the next innovative chefs and mixologists.

Judges include Clare Smyth MBE, the first British female chef to win three Michelin stars for her eponymous restaurant, Food critic and MasterChef judge Jimi Famurewa, Scottish chef Adam Handling and television presenter turned community farmer George Lamb.

The winners of the 2023 GQ Food & Drink Awards will be announced in the April/May issue of British GQ, on sale 11 April.

Nominations: Belvedere Best Bar

“Incredible drinks? Yes. Great atmosphere? Of course. And although we don’t expect everyone to know your name in the Belvedere best bar, they should make you feel like they just might.”

The Absent Ear, Glasgow – theabsentear.com Silverleaf at the Pan Pacific Hotel, London – panpacific.com Seed Library, London – seedlibraryshoreditch.com Speak In Code, Manchester – speakincodebar.com Common Decency at the NoMad Hotel, London – thenomadhotel.com

Nominations: Best Restaurant

“From your go-to neighbourhood haunt to that unforgettable special occasion experience, tell us where you think is the perfect place for food, fun, decor and that unmissable overall vibe. “