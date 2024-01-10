Glasgow city centre eatery wins South Indian Restaurant of the Year

Glasgow's Madras Cafe has been named as South Indian Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Asian Food Awards - and they now have more awards than tables. The eatery's latest trophy adds to its collection of silverware - including TripAdvisor Best Indian Restaurant in Glasgow.

Owners Altaf Hossain, chef Shabu Natarajan and JD Tewari have worked tirelessly for the last three years to build a solid foundation for the small restaurant on Howard Street in the city centre.

Altaf said: “I think we’ve become the most awarded Indian restaurant in Glasgow. We have won twenty awards in total with eleven being presented to us in just the last year. Winning the prestigious award that honours our South Indian dishes is truly a moment of triumph for all of us at Madras Cafe and I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to each member of our extraordinary team."

"Dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to delivering the best culinary experience have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in achieving this accolade. To our chefs, who craft each dish with precision and love, thank you for elevating our culinary offerings to new heights. Our head chef Shabu’s creativity and skill shine through in every bite. Our front-of-house staff ensure that every guest feels welcomed and cherished."

"I think this recognition will inspire us to continue striving for excellence, innovation, and the highest standards of hospitality. To our guests, Thank you for being the driving force behind our success, and here's to many more accolades in the future.”

Dishes like the golden crisp masala dosa and chicken chettinad with its coconut herbs and spices are two South Indian dishes which have proved popular with regular and new diners including celebrities like Liverpool and Scotland player Andy Robertson and Masterchef contender Sagar Massey.

Altaf and his team now want to give back to Glasgow and say: “We hope to do even better in 2024 in our service and offering new dishes to our guests. We would also like to do more charitable work, and more engagements in the community.”