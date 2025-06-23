Glasgow city centre hotel restaurant named as one of Scotland's best fish and chips

The restaurant on Argyle Street was named as one of the top picks in the country.

A Glasgow city centre hotel restaurant has been named as one of the best spots in Scotland for fish and chips.

Larder Mag ranked The Grahamston inside Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel on Argyle Street fifth on their list of the best fish and chips in the country. Also included on the list by Larder Mag were Landy’s Fish and Chips and Bertie’s in Edinburgh’s Old Town as well as St Andrews’ Dune and The Jigger Inn.

Larder Mag said: “The Grahamston brings a contemporary edge to traditional Scottish cooking with their all-day dining menu.

“Their fish and chips is comfort food done with polish: a thick-cut haddock fillet, perfectly battered and paired with minted peas and tartare sauce.

“A great city centre option for a post-shopping pitstop or a casual dinner with friends.”

Leading the team at The Grahamston is Executive Chef, Matt Mills who guides his team with a passion for provenance and delicious food.

Matt’s commitment to sourcing local produce shines through in the undisputed quality of each dish. They’re proud to partner with some of the best food suppliers in the country, meaning every plate tells a unique story – a culinary fusion of Scotland’s finest ingredients and vibrant Eastern flavours. From tender Scottish lamb infused with aromatic Asian herbs to delicate scallops dipped in madras butter, the menu is a beautiful balance of tradition and innovation.

Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or keen to explore new tastes and textures, their carefully curated food offering promises a dining adventure that delights even the most discerning palate.