Glasgow City Centre Mexican food spot announces closure

A popular Mexican food restaurant on Sauchiehall Street has announced its closure.

Taco Mazama announced the shock closure with signs in the Sauchiehall Street eatery’s windows. The Mexican street food restaurant opened its doors in 2022, there are further Glasgow branches on Renfield Street and Byres Road - and an international branch in Greece.

Signs have been placed in the window to announce the permanent closure of the business, with the windows also whitewashed.

Announcing the closure, the sign read: "We are sorry to say that this branch of Taco Mazama is now permanently closed.

"Your nearest Taco Mazama is Taco Mazama Renfield Street and Taco Mazama Byres Road."

A spokesperson for Taco Mazama said that the site will be taken over by Top Hat and Bishop Board Games Cafe and Arcade.

They said: “We are very sorry to announce that we have had to close our Sauchiehall St branch of Taco Mazama.

“Top Hat and Bishop Board Games Cafe and Arcade, who currently occupy the basement level, will be taking over the full site shortly.”