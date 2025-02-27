Pubs of Glasgow: 6 of Glasgow City Centre's most famous bars

Glasgow’s many city centre pubs each have their own stories to tell, however some stick out in the memory more than most and we’ve taken a look at those establishments.

These bars are part of the lifeblood of the city and have more than earned their reputation as some of the most famous pubs in Glasgow.

From great drink selections, brilliant atmosphere to rowdy nights (and afternoons) these Glasgow pubs have it all.

Take a look at six of the most famous pubs in Glasgow City Centre.

1 . The Pot Still Pot Still is a haunt for Glaswegians and famous faces alike. The Hope Street spot is a mecca for those seeking whisky with its huge range of drams behind the bar. | The Pot Still

2 . Lauders When there isn't work dominating Sauchiehall Street, Lauders has one of the best people watching views in the city centre. The bar itself has a brilliant drinks list. | Contributed

3 . The Horse Shoe Probably the city centre's most famous bar. The Horse Show is known for two things, it's massive island bar and it's brilliant karaoke nights. | Contributed

4 . Wunderbar Wunderbar is one of the city centre's coolest bars. Constantly filled to the brim, but it's not just style over substance - their beer list extends to over 100 options. | Wunderbar