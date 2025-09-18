Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight to launch as city's top bars unite for rooftop event

The Absent Ear, The Gate, Sebb’s and SiSi Rooftop will headline the official launch night of Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight on Thursday, 25 September, each serving up exclusive signature cocktails created especially for the occasion.

In a one-off collaboration, three guest bartenders from Sebb’s, Absent Ear and The Gate will join forces behind the bar at SiSi Rooftop, shaking up creative cocktails side by side for the first time. Free to Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight ticket holders, guests can enjoy everything from Patrón Tequila spicy margaritas to a Peach Picker consisting of Hendrick’s Gin, peach cordial and calvados or even a St-Germain Spritz.

Hosted at the brand-new SiSi Rooftop, the launch will run from 6pm to 9pm (25th September) and promises to kick things off in true festival style: celebrating the city’s best bars, outstanding drinks, and unforgettable nights out. Guests can expect signature serves from all four venues, soundtracked by some of Glasgow’s best DJs.

George Collinge, Bar Manager at SiSi Rooftop, said: "Hosting the launch of Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight feels like such a milestone for us. SiSi has only just opened its doors, so it’s really exciting to welcome people in for such a special night right at the start of our journey.

“Glasgow already has an incredible cocktail scene, and being part of the festival gives us the chance to introduce SiSi to the city in the best possible way: with great drinks, great views and a proper rooftop party atmosphere."

Sebb’s will also host a special takeover with William Grant & Sons as Manchester bar (Blinker) makes its Glasgow debut on Sunday, 5th October from 8pm onwards, alongside the return of its sell-out Sunday BBQ menu.

Ally Shaw, Head of Drinks at Sebb’s and Scoop Restaurants Group, said: "Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight is a brilliant celebration of the city’s bar scene, so we’re excited to be part of the launch line-up.

“At Sebb’s we’ve built our drinks programme around bold, flavour-driven serves that bring people together, and this takeover with William Grant & Sons is a chance for us to really show what we do best."

From 27-28 September, The Gate is set to host “the world’s smallest whisky festival” as part of Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight.

Andy Gemmell, Owner of The Gate, said: "Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight is a brilliant opportunity for people to discover some of the city’s finest bars and experience a new way of enjoying cocktails. It’s also a fantastic platform for bars to come together, collaborate on the launch night, and showcase just how exciting and diverse Glasgow’s bar scene really is. We’ve also pulled together a stellar lineup for our first Whisky Weekender, and we can wait to roll this out "

Ari Smith, Assistant General Manager Absent Ear, said: "Glasgow’s bar scene is second to none, and Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight is the perfect way to showcase the creativity and talent we have here.

“We’ve taken part over the last five years and excited to be joining our new neighbours at SiSi for the launch night. This is a rare chance to come together behind the bar and create something special as a team.

“Collaboration like this is what makes Glasgow stand out, and we’re excited to be part of an annual cocktail festival that celebrates that community spirit across the whole city."

Running from 25 September to 8 October, Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight will see over 65 venues offer festival wristband holders access to exclusive cocktail menus, discounts, and fun experiences and masterclasses across the city. Established in 2018, the annual cocktail festival is a true city-wide takeover featuring Glasgow’s best bars and a brilliant celebration of cocktails and the bartenders behind the creations.

Tickets are available from £5 at glasgowcocktailfortnight.com