Glasgow Cocktail Week set to return for 10 day festival

The Glasgow Cocktail Week will make a return this year - with a range of drinks experiences.

Glasgow Cocktail Week will return for 2021, with a ten-day programme of signature events and exclusive experiences to celebrate cocktail culture in the city.

When is it? After a sell-out event in 2019 and a pause due to Covid-19 restrictions, the festival has expanded from seven days to ten and will encompass two weekends running from Friday 24 September until Sunday 3 October 2021.

Cocktails are set to take centre stage across the city with some of the newest bars joining the lineup.

What to expect: In a new direction for 2021, this year’s festival will create a selection of exclusive experiences across Glasgow, along with curated cocktail safaris in handpicked bars including the recently refurbished Moskito, sky-high bar VEGA on the top floor of YOTEL Glasgow, and Insomnia Espresso Martini bar to name a few.

The full lineup of Glasgow Cocktail Week official bars and imaginative cocktail serves will be announced next month as part of their city cocktail trails.

Ticket holders will once again access exclusive cocktails and unlock Glasgow Cocktail Week menus featuring £5 discounted drinks with their wristbands at a host of top venues across the city.

New this year to the festival, Silent Disco Drinks combines neon-lit silent disco, with a different music genre to match cocktails.

There’s also a brunch series with Whitley Neill gin and an espresso martini gold party with JJ Whitley vodka, alongside interactive and sensory rum tastings with Dead Man’s Fingers, complimentary sampling and more, exclusively for ticket holders.

How much are tickets? Limited tickets for Glasgow Cocktail Week are now on sale. They start from £5 and can be purchased online.

Of this year’s festival Glasgow Cocktail Week organiser, Nicola Moir, said: “With restrictions easing and events back on, we wanted to take Glasgow Cocktail Week in a new direction for 2021 and get back to celebrating Glasgow’s best bars.

“This year more than ever, your local bars need you and we’ll be hosting lots of fun events and parties in your favourite hangouts.

“Through an exciting partnership with Halewood Artisanal Spirits, we’re giving guests even more ways to try new serves and visit new bars across the city.

“This is our third festival and each year we bring something completely different to our programme.

“Good times lie at the heart of our planning and if you love cocktails and trying something new make sure you join us.