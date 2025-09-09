Glasgow Coffee Shops: 6 great Glasgow coffee shops for book lovers this Autumn

Callum McCormack
Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 9th Sep 2025, 20:58 BST

Six great coffee spots in Glasgow to settle down with a good book this autumn.

Glasgow is a city filled with great bookshops and brilliant libraries and there’s nothing better in Autumn than grabbing a book and settling down with a tea or coffee to read through a chapter or two.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best located coffee shops to those bookshops and libraries and selected six of the best for this list.

Keep reading to discover six great coffee spots in Glasgow to settle down with a good book this autumn.

1. Ottoman Coffeehouse

Ottoman Coffeehouse is prefectly located for anyone visiting the Mitchell Library. Grab a book and head along to this coffee shop, where you'll "Step Into 16th-Century Istanbul, Without Leaving Glasgow.." 73 Berkeley St., Glasgow G3 7DX | Ottoman Coffeehouse

2. 1841

This stylish coffee shop is perfect for those picking up books at the nearby Hillhead Library. It's recently undergone an impressive revamp. 14 Vinicombe St, Glasgow G12 8BG | 1841/Instagram

3. Black Pine Coffee Co.

Black Pine Coffee Co. on Great Western Road is close by to a number of bookshops. You'll find Caledonian Books, Thistle Books and Voltaire & Rousseau Bookshop. 516 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8EL | Google Maps

4. Sorriso Cafe

Sorriso Cafe is a stylish spot in Merchant City. You can pick up your next read at Bigglestone Books. 81 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP | Sorriso Cafe/Facebook

