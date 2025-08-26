Glasgow company behind Panther M*lk goes into liquidation

Panther M*lk - an oat milk alcoholic cocktail brand based in Glasgow

The Glasgow-based company has appointed a liquidator with all employees made redundant.

Beastly Brews, the Glasgow-based company behind the world’s first oat milk based cocktail drink, Panther M*lk, has appointed Donald McKinnon of Wbg, one of Scotland’s leading independent specialist full-service accountancy firms, as provisional liquidator.

Beasty Brews was established by Paul Crawford, former owner of the Sub Club nightclub in Glasgow, in 2020 to launch the creamy drink as a sustainable, plant-based alternative alcoholic beverage, inspired by the traditional Spanish beverage Leche de Pantera.

Crawford subsequently appeared on the BBC’s Dragons Den where he secured investment for Panther M*lk, which was sold directly to Amazon and to supermarket giants such as Asda and the Co-Op. Beasty Brews employed seven staff and generated a turnover of circa £175k from Oct 24 to May 25.

It ceased to trade, and all employees were made redundant prior to the provisional liquidator’s appointment. Commenting on the events leading up to the liquidation, Crawford said: “We had invested in the production of stock in advance with the intention of supplying to Tesco and Sainsbury’s, but both arrangements fell through, leaving us with too much stock, the cost of production to account for, and, ultimately, cashflow difficulties as we sought to offset the stock, resulting in this unfortunate liquidation.”

McKinnon added: “It is sad to see the demise of such an innovative drinks company with such great potential. The company still holds stock, amounting to around 17,400 of bottles of varying flavours and we are currently exploring opportunities to dispose of this stock to interested parties.”

Anyone interested in acquiring Beastly Brews stock should contact Craig Allison at Wbg on 0141 566 7000.