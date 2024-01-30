As we quickly approach Valentine's Day, you might be wondering where the best place is to head for a steak in Glasgow.

There is the usual chain steakhouses which everybody is familiar with, but as always we like to champion local independent businesses in the city and have put together a list of some of the best restaurants to head to in Glasgow.

So no matter what way you prefer your steak to be cooked or whether you like to share it - here are 13 of the best places to order a steak in Glasgow.

1 . Spanish Butcher Choose from a Galician or Scottish Chateaubriand to share at the Spanish Butcher. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT.

2 . Tiffney's Steakhouse Both house cuts at Tiffney's Steakhouse whether it be sirloin or rib-eye are priced at £36. 61 Otago St, Glasgow G12 8PQ.

3 . Finsbay Flatiron Go for the signature flatiron steak at Finsbay Flatiron served with rocket priced at only £12. 160 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF.