Glasgow is filled with brilliant bars, which are perfect to take your partner out to for a romantic date. We’ve taken a look at some of the best so you’ll have no trouble picking your next Glasgow date night idea.
These bars are a mix of the decadent, the classy and the cosy - making them perfect pubs for a Glasgow date night. Whether you enjoy glamorous decor or intimate vibes, there’ll be something that is perfect for you.
Take a look at our 14 Glasgow bars that are perfect for your next date night.
1. House of Gods Glasgow Sacred Garden
House of Gods Sacred Garden rooftop terrace offers stunning views over the Merchant City. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP | Jodie Mann
2. The Spiritualist
The Spiritualist describes itself as ‘an enticingly elegant cocktail bar with a slice of cool in Glasgow city centre.’ 62 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT | Contributed
3. Red Sky Bar
Radisson Red's Red Sky Bar is said to be one of the best in the city. 25 Tunnel St, Glasgow G3 8HL | Radisson Red
4. The Gate
One of our favourite spots to head to in the East End is The Gate on Gallowgate. Cosy inside and great drinks. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.