Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 13:42 BST

We’ve looked at the most romantic bars in Glasgow to consider for your next date night.

Glasgow is filled with brilliant bars, which are perfect to take your partner out to for a romantic date. We’ve taken a look at some of the best so you’ll have no trouble picking your next Glasgow date night idea.

These bars are a mix of the decadent, the classy and the cosy - making them perfect pubs for a Glasgow date night. Whether you enjoy glamorous decor or intimate vibes, there’ll be something that is perfect for you.

Take a look at our 14 Glasgow bars that are perfect for your next date night.

House of Gods Sacred Garden rooftop terrace offers stunning views over the Merchant City. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP

1. House of Gods Glasgow Sacred Garden

House of Gods Sacred Garden rooftop terrace offers stunning views over the Merchant City. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP | Jodie Mann

The Spiritualist describes itself as ‘an enticingly elegant cocktail bar with a slice of cool in Glasgow city centre.’ 62 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT

2. The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist describes itself as ‘an enticingly elegant cocktail bar with a slice of cool in Glasgow city centre.’ 62 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT | Contributed

Radisson Red's Red Sky Bar is said to be one of the best in the city. 25 Tunnel St, Glasgow G3 8HL

3. Red Sky Bar

Radisson Red's Red Sky Bar is said to be one of the best in the city. 25 Tunnel St, Glasgow G3 8HL | Radisson Red

One of our favourite spots to head to in the East End is The Gate on Gallowgate. Cosy inside and great drinks. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP.

4. The Gate

One of our favourite spots to head to in the East End is The Gate on Gallowgate. Cosy inside and great drinks. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate

