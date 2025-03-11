Glasgow is filled with brilliant bars, which are perfect to take your partner out to for a romantic date. We’ve taken a look at some of the best so you’ll have no trouble picking your next Glasgow date night idea.

These bars are a mix of the decadent, the classy and the cosy - making them perfect pubs for a Glasgow date night. Whether you enjoy glamorous decor or intimate vibes, there’ll be something that is perfect for you.

Take a look at our 14 Glasgow bars that are perfect for your next date night.

1 . House of Gods Glasgow Sacred Garden House of Gods Sacred Garden rooftop terrace offers stunning views over the Merchant City. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP | Jodie Mann

2 . The Spiritualist The Spiritualist describes itself as ‘an enticingly elegant cocktail bar with a slice of cool in Glasgow city centre.’ 62 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT | Contributed

3 . Red Sky Bar Radisson Red's Red Sky Bar is said to be one of the best in the city. 25 Tunnel St, Glasgow G3 8HL | Radisson Red

4 . The Gate One of our favourite spots to head to in the East End is The Gate on Gallowgate. Cosy inside and great drinks. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate