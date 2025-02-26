Chart-topper Sabrina Carpenter will roll into Glasgow on Tuesday, 11 March. To celebrate her arrival we’ve picked out some of the best spots to pick up an Espresso in the city.
If you like yours Short n’ Sweet, sometimes called a Cafe Cubano, then these places will have you covered too. So Please, Please, Please visit these great Glasgow coffee shops.
1. Cafe Strange Brew
A compact, cool and dog-friendly cafe in Shawlands. Go for Glasgow’s best brunch with quirky, colourful creations like a pancake stack with cinnamon spiked plums, blackberries, white chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, hazelnut and oat brown butter crumble or a baked eggs skillet with confit duck, roast butternut squash, molten blue cheese and parsley. Order espresso, macchiato, Americano, cortado or latte. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew
2. Outlier
A community-focused cafe and bakery on London Road is the start of an ambitious project to create a contemporary art space between the Calton and Trongate. The building was previously a textile studio. Try an espresso by the Good Coffee Cartel - alongside popular sandwiches like their chicken Parmo with bacon, Béchamel, Loch Arthur cheddar, Parmesan, spring onion, chives, spicy tomato sauce on house ciabatta. From the bakery, ask for a rhubarb galette or cardamon bun. | Outlier
3. Grain and Grind
They take a global approach to coffee with blends from Tanzania to Guatemala. Look for local Bungo, Marchtown and Queen’s Park roasts. Visit for substantial sandwiches, packed flatbread wraps and donuts. They have expanded to be a notable neighbourhood presence in the city, with cafes in the West End, Cathcart, Strathbungo and Dennistoun. Our favourite outlet is at 50 Battlefield Road, G42 9QF. | Contributed
4. Devil's Roast
Coffee shop by day, cocktail bar by night. Grab an espresso at this Renfield Street favourite. Order from an extensive list of locally-sourced pastries in surroundings that need to be seen to be believed. 42 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 1NF | Devil's Roast
