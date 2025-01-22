Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SquareMeal’s annual ranking of the top restaurants in the UK has been released by the website that is an independent guide to the best restaurants, bars and venues to book.

This year’s UK Restaurant of the Year is Restaurant Sat Bains, a two Michelin-starred fine dining powerhouse that has been at the top of the UK restaurant game for 25 years.

SquareMeal Managing Editor Ellie Donnell says: 'Sat's creative tasting menus are brave and unique - taking risks that pay off and interweaving clever surprises - but more importantly they celebrate the joy of eating thanks to a deep-rooted understanding of flavour developed over decades.'

The guide says: “Narrowing down the UK dining scene to just 100 outstanding restaurants always proves to be a formidable challenge - it’s a job that takes many months of meticulous planning, excruciating deliberation, and collaboration with you, our readers.

“We take great care in ensuring that this list represents the cream of the crop, and that requires the input of SquareMeal readers. Our Top 100 Restaurants lists combine in-house critic experiences with thousands of public votes from diners up and down the country.

“As a result, you’ll see some of the UK’s most famous restaurants rubbing shoulders with lesser-known local spots, and a host of exciting new openings. We think this list represents the hundred most exciting places to go and eat in 2024, with every corner of the UK covered.”

Glasgow chef Mark Donald, who started off cooking in local venues including Stravaigin, is included in the list with The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Perthshire at number 16: “With just six tables available per night, dinner at this distillery restaurant is pretty exclusive. The trip is absolutely worth it, though, as Mark Donald’s globetrotting menus are out of this world.”

Big Counter on Victoria Road is the highest placed Glasgow restaurant, at number 56 on the list of the top 100 restaurants: “Described as a dinner house, Big Counter dishes out unfussy comfort food and old-school favourites. The menu is subject to daily change but dishes frequently feature chef John Dawson and Claire Johnston’s ‘holy trinity’: butter, cream, and cheese.”

One Michelin Star restaurant Cail Bruich makes the list at number 70 with the guide saying: “With a spectacular chef’s table for two, plus a luxurious, contemporary main dining room, Cail Bruich is a special occasion spot worth saving up for. Here you’ll be treated to Lorna McNee’s unique flair for elevating the best of Scottish produce.”