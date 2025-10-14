As The List hits its 40th birthday, their commitment to wide-ranging coverage of the food and drink scene in Scotland continues with the launch of Eat & Drink 365 Glasgow, which will be available for free with The Scotsman newspaper on Saturday 18 October and from all good List stockists from Monday 20 October.

As with Eat & Drink 365 Edinburgh, published in May, the new guide consists of some 50 ‘TipLists’ containing suggestions and recommendations across different topics, styles of cuisine and areas of the city. These have been compiled by our in-house team of experienced researchers and reviewers, drawing not just from the month-by-month coverage of the city’s restaurants, cafés, bars and food spots that have appeared in the magazine since its relaunch in 2022, but also the background of the long-standing Eating & Drinking Guide, which launched in 1994 and remained an annual favourite with the general public, visitors and the local hospitality trade for 25 years.

Continuing that tradition with an emphasis on well-informed, independent selections based on insights from a team well-versed in what’s happening in different parts of the city, the new guide aims to offer handy recommendations, tips and pointers to eating out across the city, its cuisines and the full price range from street food to fine dining.

Eat & Drink 365's project editor Donald Reid said: ‘We know locals and visitors really value honest, practical and knowledgeable suggestions for places to eat out. Putting our TipLists in print is central to the way The List wants to make this information and advice available and accessible. The Eat & Drink 365 guides are the type of publication you’ll want to keep hold of all year round, replace if you ever mislay your copy, and consult whenever that familiar question pops up from your partner, friends or family when working out where to head to for food or drink: where shall we go that’s good?’