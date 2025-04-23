Glasgow has seen plenty of new food and drink openings in recent months and there’s no time like the present to give them a try.

From high-class champagne bars to the best quality fried chicken, there’s something for everyone to try in Glasgow this month.

Old favourites have moved location or expanded into new areas of Glasgow, spreading their good food message across the city.

Check out 8 new food and drink places in Glasgow to try this May.

1 . Zennor The team behind Zennor have opened their Langside Road location. It opened its doors for the first time over the Easter weekend. It offers up specialty coffee and good food. | Zennor

2 . Sister Midnight Sister Midnight has opened at 61 King Street. They specialise in sandwiches, coffee & provisions. | Sister Midnight

3 . food Maki & Ramen has finally arrived in Glasgow's West End. It's the third spot in Glasgow, this time on Byres Road. Known for their ramen and hand-crafted sushi, Maki & Ramen has proven popular right across the city. | Maki & Ramen Photo: Maki & Ramen

4 . Cuvee Opening later this month (26 April), Cuvee is located on Lynedoch Street. The champagne and wine bar promises a Parisian-inspired experience in Glasgow's West End. | Cuvee