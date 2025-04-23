Glasgow Food and Drink: 8 new food and drink spots to try in Glasgow this May - including champagne bars and fried chicken

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:32 BST

A look at 8 new food and drink places to try in Glasgow this May

Glasgow has seen plenty of new food and drink openings in recent months and there’s no time like the present to give them a try.

From high-class champagne bars to the best quality fried chicken, there’s something for everyone to try in Glasgow this month.

Old favourites have moved location or expanded into new areas of Glasgow, spreading their good food message across the city.

Check out 8 new food and drink places in Glasgow to try this May.

The team behind Zennor have opened their Langside Road location. It opened its doors for the first time over the Easter weekend. It offers up specialty coffee and good food.

1. Zennor

The team behind Zennor have opened their Langside Road location. It opened its doors for the first time over the Easter weekend. It offers up specialty coffee and good food. | Zennor

Sister Midnight has opened at 61 King Street. They specialise in sandwiches, coffee & provisions.

2. Sister Midnight

Sister Midnight has opened at 61 King Street. They specialise in sandwiches, coffee & provisions. | Sister Midnight

Maki & Ramen has finally arrived in Glasgow's West End. It's the third spot in Glasgow, this time on Byres Road. Known for their ramen and hand-crafted sushi, Maki & Ramen has proven popular right across the city.

3. food

Maki & Ramen has finally arrived in Glasgow's West End. It's the third spot in Glasgow, this time on Byres Road. Known for their ramen and hand-crafted sushi, Maki & Ramen has proven popular right across the city. | Maki & Ramen Photo: Maki & Ramen

Opening later this month (26 April), Cuvee is located on Lynedoch Street. The champagne and wine bar promises a Parisian-inspired experience in Glasgow's West End.

4. Cuvee

Opening later this month (26 April), Cuvee is located on Lynedoch Street. The champagne and wine bar promises a Parisian-inspired experience in Glasgow's West End. | Cuvee

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:FoodGlasgowRestaurant
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice