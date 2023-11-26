Glasgow Food and Drink: New cafe opens on Great Western Road. Here's what to order.

The new neighbourhood cafe in the West End opens today

Chef John Traynor and the team behind La Pastina, the deli on Byres Road, embark on their latest West End project. Serendipity, a neighbourhood cafe at 657 Great Western Road, will serve seasonal lunch and brunch dishes alongside great coffee and freshly baked cake. They open Monday 27 November at 8am.

From the menu, you can choose to start the day with overnight oats, served with coconut yogurt, caramelised apple, maple syrup, toasted pecans and cinnamon. Coconut milk porridge comes with roast plums, toasted coconut maple syrup and goji berries.

Brunch dishes include Eggs Benedict with English muffin, smoked bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and rocket or Eggs Royale with smoked salmon, poached eggs and spinach.

Serendipity in the West End

Toasted sourdough bread is served with four different options for toppings - try ﻿﻿﻿smoked avocado, whipped ricotta, hot smoked salmon, gremolata and poached eggs or order with ﻿﻿beetroot and apricot harissa hummus, pistachio dukkah, sumac yogurt. mint, feta cheese and more of those ubiquitous poached eggs.

Skillets can be ordered as an individual dish or to share - look out for the tasty combination of ﻿﻿Toulouse sausage, butterbean cassoulet, spinach and baked eggs served with toasted sourdough bloomer. The other baked eggs option comes with ﻿﻿mushrooms, baby potatoes, spinach and Arran mustard.

The Serendipity Croque Monsieur is made with ham hock, duxelle, bechamel, gruyère cheese and fried egg. The vegetarian option has ﻿﻿roast squash, bechamel, sage and chestnuts.

Thick cut French toast is served with the rich, sweet combination of ﻿﻿﻿maple butter, pecans, caramelised banana and dulce de leche or order with ﻿﻿roast plums, whipped mascarpone and berry compote.

For a morning snack, order a breakfast muffin with ﻿﻿sausage, egg, hashbrown, cheese and kimchi ketchup. Or a toasted brioche breakfast roll with bacon, black pudding, haggis and lorne sausage - there's also a vegan version of this dish.

To complete the menu, a full breakfast includes ﻿﻿﻿link sausage, eggs, black pudding, smoked bacon, potato scone, beans, roast tomato and portobello mushroom served with toast.