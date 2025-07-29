Glaschu’s head chef talks about working in a successful Glasgow kitchen, working with Scottish produce and the local hospitality scene ahead of joining forces with celebrated chef Brian Maule for dining events in August.

Head chef Graeme Brown will work with former Michelin star chef Brian Maule for two nights on 6th and 7th August to deliver a special food and drink experience at the city centre restaurant. Diners will be treated to a five course tasting menu, offering a blend of Maule’s French inspired flair and Glaschu’s commitment to showcasing the finest Scottish ingredients.

Following the success of two initial dinners in May, the event returns with another innovative menu created by Brian in collaboration with Glaschu’s head chef, Graeme Brown to showcase summer produce and some of Brian’s favourite dishes from his 22 years at Le Chardon d’Or on Bath Street, one of the most influential Glasgow restaurants of the last two decades.

The menu features dishes such as confit chicken bon bon; marinated cured salmon fillet; ragu of king prawns; venison Wellington with dauphinoise potatoes; and an extra bitter dark chocolate mousse with praline crumb. Enotria & Coe has curated a wine pairing to complement each dish. A glass of Moët & Chandon will greet guests on arrival with a complimentary dram of Dalmore single malt to finish.

Brian Maule is a renowned Scottish chef and restaurateur, who owned Brian Maule at Chardon d'Or, often considered one of the finest restaurants in Glasgow until its closure in 2023. Prior to opening his restaurant, Brian was head chef at the two Michelin starred Roux restaurant, Le Gavroche. His career is marked by a commitment to high-quality ingredients, refined techniques and passion for wines.

Chef Brian Maule said:“After two very successful events back in Glasgow city centre, I am absolutely delighted to announce follow up events at Glaschu. The dinners sold out in record time which is why I have decided to collaborate on more tasting nights. I am delighted to be back at one of my favourite restaurants in the city to showcase some of Scotland’s finest summer produce.”

Located on Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square, Glaschu offers modern Scottish fine-dining to the heart of the city, The restaurant serves lunch and dinner situated within the Western Club building on Royal Exchange Sqaure.

The menu embraces Glasgow history and local roots, showcasing the best of Scottish produce. Halibut and Loch Tay trout are freshly sourced by local fishmongers, while meat is supplied by family-owned, John Gilmour Butchers.

Glaschu’s head chef Graeme Brown commented:"We are delighted to welcome Brian back to Glaschu for another two-day event in August. I have always admired Brian and we’ve had a lot of fun with the menu development for the May events. We can’t wait to share an unforgettable experience with our guests, filled with exceptional flavours, creativity, and great company!”

The event is priced at £120 per person. It includes a glass of Moet & Chandon Champagne on arrival, five course tasting menu and paired wines. Bookings can be made here.