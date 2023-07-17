Glasgow Food Stories: Valaria Bakery on Byres Road introduces summer menu

Sweet Tacos, Cookies, NY Rolls and large Macarons are on the menu at Valaria

After months of research and development, Glasgow bakery Valaria has introduced a raft of innovative sweet baked goods for Summer. On the menu, imagination and creativity collide with sweet, rich seasonal flavours. Customers can expect the most magnificent cakes from the popular Patisserie on Byres Road, thanks to a new pastry chef.

Unveiled in the new summer-inspired collection is new NY Rolls and Eclairs and all-new sweet Tacos. Available all summer long, Valaria‘s collection is making it deliciously simple for customers throughout the city to enjoy the season’s fruity flavours, including strawberry, blueberry, peach, coconut and lychee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flavours of Valaria’s sweet tacos include Mango & Passion Fruit Taco - Sablé, Mango, Passionfruit, Almond, Italian Meringue; Raspberry & Coconut Taco - Sablé, Raspberry, Almond, Coconut, Buttercream; Strawberry & Custard Taco - Sablé, Strawberry, Buttercream and a Millionaire Taco - Sablé, Valrhona 64% Manjari Dark Chocolate, Salted and Caramel Cream.

From delicate patisseries to showstopping cakes and buttery pastries, Valaria offers customers a range of treats for breakfast, brunch, lunch or takeaway. The Summer collection includes Petit Gateaux, Sweet Tacos, Cookies, Tarts, Eclairs, Macarons and NY Rolls.

A variety of breakfast pastries such as Danish, Croissants, and Pain au Chocolat, as well as their own house coffee blend are also available daily. Valaria‘s blend at the Byres Road venue is sourced responsibly from Brazil and Columbia, flavoured with Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Candied Mandarin.

Valaria‘s Executive pastry chef David Lilley said; “We’re sweetening up summer with the launch of a line of treats and desserts that will provide customers with refreshing options during the hotter days. As we broaden our seasonal menu to include tastes we know our consumers want at this time of year, we remain committed to offering flavour-forward desserts and beverage options prepared with high-quality ingredients and creative innovation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valaria is the first patisserie and bakery lifestyle brand from the team behind restaurant concept Six by Nico. With 34 seats, the patisserie at 333 Byres Road offers cutting-edge cake designs, lovingly handmade pastries and breads, all baked using traditional techniques and the finest ingredients.