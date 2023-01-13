Locals will attest that Glasgow is a cultural hub for food and drink - here’s ten Google reviews that should prove their point.

Glasgow is a spectacular city where no stomach is left unsatisfied after a bite out to eat. However, sometimes it can be difficult to uncover the best spots in Scotland’s cultural hub - that’s where we’d like to help.

Although many are looking to save their coins in 2023, there are undeniable benefits to eating out making it an essential activity. Glasgow’s food scene is, as ever, one of the best in the country - and no matter if you’re a city dweller or a suburb settler, you usually don’t have to look far to find a good bite.

Advertisement

From fine dining, cosy cuisine and authentic bites, you can provide your palette with something novel this week, or stick to your guns… you know you best. Here are the 10 best restaurants in the city at the moment, according to Google reviews.

The Italian Kitchen

The Italian Kitchen Glasgow

About: Smart decor of framed photos and red leather banquettes for Italian food using San Marzano tomatoes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where: 64 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1EX

Google rating: 4.5

What customers are saying: “Good quality food, nice service, great atmosphere and lighting. Amazing affogato as well.”

Mini Grill Steakhouse

Advertisement

Mini Grill Steakhouse - Glasgow

About: Smart, stone-walled bar-restaurant with a bay window, stripped flooring and an eclectic food menu.

Advertisement

Where: 244A Bath St, Glasgow G2 4JW

Google rating: 4.7

Advertisement

What customers are saying: “Lovely food and atmosphere, I ate the fish dish and meringue pudding. Very well presented and reasonable price. Free wifi on request of password. Excellent customer service.”

Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar

Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar

About: Casual, easygoing eatery serving Scottish meat & seafood dishes plus wine, beer & cocktails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where: 325 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT

Google rating: 4.6

What customers are saying: “Absolutely fantastic! Soon as you come in you are made to feel welcome then the food is top tier! Finished off with a whisky from their great selection. Can’t wait to come back with the rest of the family.”

The Buttery

Advertisement

The Buttery - Glasgow

About: Old-school, dark wood and tartan decor at spot for creative, upscale Scots menu emphasising seafood.

Advertisement

Where: 652 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8UF

Google rating: 4.7

Advertisement

What customers are saying: “Loved the ambience, service, food, wine, drinks."

Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or

Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or - Glasgow

About: Sophisticated restaurant with secluded dining suites, for French food with a modern Scottish twist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where: 176 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 4RL

Google rating: 4.6

What customers are saying: “Friendly staff, delicious food, relaxing and luxurious setting.”

Fanny Trollopes

Advertisement

Fanny Trollopes - GLasgow

About: Buzzy neighbourhood bistro serving seasonal meat and fish in a cosy, candlelit dining room.

Advertisement

Where: 1066 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LY

Google rating: 4.7

Advertisement

What customers are saying: “Fab meal, great service, lovely buzzy atmosphere but not too loud. Food was imaginative but approachable, portion size was generous but manageable, wine list was reasonably priced and carefully selected. Highly recommended.”

Gamba

Gamba - Glasgow

About: Basement venue with refined decor concentrating on the simple cooking of Scots-sourced produce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where: 225A W George St, Glasgow G2 2ND

Google rating: 4.7

What customers are saying: “The owners/staff were excellent from the first email and went the extra mile."

The Gannet

Advertisement

The Gannet - GLasgow

About: Stripped-back urban bar with exposed stone and industrial details, serving a compact European menu.

Advertisement

Where: 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB

Google rating: 4.7

Advertisement

What customers are saying: “Wonderful evening in the Gannet, Glasgow. Friendly service, knowledgeable staff and exceptional food. The atmosphere was cosy and comfortable despite being spacious.”

Ox and Finch

Ox and Finch Glasgow

About: Trendy, high-ceilinged venue with a casual vibe, offering creative, contemporary tapas-style dishes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where: 920 Sauchiehall St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7TF

Google rating: 4.8

What customers are saying: “Extremely happy with this place, top class food and service.”

Sugo Pasta

Advertisement

Sugo Pasta Glasgow

About: Trendy restaurant serving traditional Italian pasta dishes in an industrial-style setting.

Advertisement

Where: 70 Mitchell St, Glasgow G1 3LX

Google rating: 4.6

Advertisement